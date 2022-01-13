Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,614 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

