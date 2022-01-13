Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $487,000 Stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $48,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTA stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

