Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $145,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

ACAH stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

