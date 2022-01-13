Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 442 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

