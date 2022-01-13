Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 7,500 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

