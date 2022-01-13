Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $203,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of LEN opened at $107.94 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

