Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

