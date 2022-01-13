LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,226. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

