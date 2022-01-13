Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LICY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of LICY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

