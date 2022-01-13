Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGY traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.97. 2,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.91 and its 200-day moving average is $289.80. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $348.89.

Get Li Ning alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.