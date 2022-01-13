Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:USA opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

