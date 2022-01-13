Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 39,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

