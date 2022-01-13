Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Securities

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -75.71.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

