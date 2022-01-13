Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LLNW opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.
Limelight Networks Company Profile
Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.
