Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LLNW opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

