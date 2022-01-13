Lincoln National (LNC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

1/5/2022 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

12/14/2021 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancements of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve the profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits the business. It has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Lincoln National's capital position also looks strong. However, high leverage remains a concern, which may weigh on the company’s balance sheet. Also, the new variants of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

12/2/2021 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.69. 1,116,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,583. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Get Lincoln National Co alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,982.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.