Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $99,727.49 and approximately $299.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.65 or 0.99829570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.00798535 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.