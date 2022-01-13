Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Littelfuse by 858.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 29.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $305.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,726,692. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

