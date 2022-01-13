LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $649,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

