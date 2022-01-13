Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 208,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,624,305 shares.The stock last traded at $2.83 and had previously closed at $2.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 954,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.