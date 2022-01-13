Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Teradyne stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,395. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

