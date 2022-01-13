Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.
Teradyne stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,395. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91.
In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
