Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Pentair worth $65,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

