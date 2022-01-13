Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,834 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $54,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

