Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,609,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

