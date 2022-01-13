Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.