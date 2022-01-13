Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,374 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 80.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $258,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $620,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.