Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.46.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

HBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

