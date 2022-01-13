Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 317.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

