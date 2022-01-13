Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,480 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Brightcove by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Brightcove by 56,641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $396,406.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 114,382 shares of company stock worth $1,141,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCOV stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.