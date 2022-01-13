Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 5.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

