Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,619 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE BERY opened at $72.97 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

