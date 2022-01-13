Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $105,491,000 after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

