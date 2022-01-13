Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

LOW opened at $250.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

