Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

