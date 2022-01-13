Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.17.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $352.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.72. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

