Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LFT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of LFT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 103,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

