Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

LITE stock opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $110.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

