Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Kirby by 9.1% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 163,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kirby by 8.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1,492.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.