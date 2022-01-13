Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $245.32 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.66 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

