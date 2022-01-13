Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,915 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

