Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 93,024 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,024 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

