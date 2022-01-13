Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.67.

MDGL stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

