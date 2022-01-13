ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.80 million and the highest is $642.62 million. ManTech International reported sales of $638.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.74. 2,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,363. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

