Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 5919671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

