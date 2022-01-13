Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

