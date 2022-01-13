Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 130,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.07. 173,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

