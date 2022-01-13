Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

