Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

