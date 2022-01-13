Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefitting from strong occupancies (for most of its North America resorts) and solid contract sales. Also, focus on digitization initiatives bodes well. The company is making good progress on the technology needed to link Marriott, Westin and Sheraton products into a single points-based offering. Going forward, the company will increase the use of digital tools to strengthen its infrastructure, grow online package sales, enable self-service bookings, make real-time offerings to enhance the overall customer experience and drive back-office efficiencies. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in wages, general and marketing costs is a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.86.

NYSE VAC opened at $168.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

