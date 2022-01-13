Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $1,358,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

MMC opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

