Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560. Also, Director Terrence Lyons acquired 7,800 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,995.

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$920.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.71. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$15.59.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$897.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

